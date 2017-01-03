San Antonio's retired archbishop Flores in hospice care
The Archbishop is being held hostage in the Diocese chancellery in San Antonio by a man seeking a help with a passport problem June 28, 2000. 371805 04: FILE PHOTO: A boy looks up as Archbishop Patrick Flores passes by while blessing the church and crowd October 17, 1999 inside St. Peters Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne, ** FILE ** Retired Archbishop Patrick Flores arrives at the blessing of the memorial marker honoring Pope John Paul II by Stevens High School on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Remodeling Contractor
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC