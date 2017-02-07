Boerne to get $20 million upscale hotel
Phoenix Hospitality Group, a Boerne-based hotel developer and operator, is teaming up with Ross Partlow, owner of Boerne-based Partlow Properties and Investments, and partner Tim Lange on a 130-room full-service hotel. less Phoenix Hospitality Group, a Boerne-based hotel developer and operator, is teaming up with Ross Partlow, owner of Boerne-based Partlow Properties and Investments, and partner Tim Lange on a 130-room ... more The hotel will feature outdoor event spaces, a 7,500-square-foot conference center and a resort-style pool, developers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC