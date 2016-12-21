Boerne Concert Band Christmas concert
The Boerne Concert Band will present its Christmas Concert, directed by Larry Schmidt, on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 pm in the Boerne High School Auditorium. The band members have worked up a concert of classic Christmas music and songs to get you into the spirit of the season.
