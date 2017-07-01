Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in south Palm Beach County
There's plenty to do that holiday evening in southern Palm Beach County, with celebrations that include live music, fireworks and activities for children planned in Delray Beach, Boca Raton and west of Boca Raton. Every year, Delray Beach does Fourth of July big.
