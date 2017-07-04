West Boca Murder Under Investigation

West Boca Murder Under Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Boca News Now

Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace, a single family residence in Unincorporated Boca Raton,. Upon arrival deputies learned that unknown males entered the home where an altercation ensued that resulted in a male being shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 18 hr YO VINNIE 1,456
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mon Hollie Hopkins 76
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 27 BECHT is a rodent 151
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC