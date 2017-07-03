Postal worker admits she took bribes to deliver marijuana parcels on her Boca Raton route
A former U.S. Postal Service worker is facing federal prison after she admitted she took cash bribes in exchange for delivering packages that she knew contained some kind of drugs. Evelyn Ramona Price, 53, of Deerfield Beach , said she illegally redirected several packages on her Boca Raton delivery route over a period of about five months last year.
