Palm Beach County's sales tax increase means job opportunities, officials say
Palm Beach County officials want to put thousands of people to work over the next decade on more than $2 billion in construction projects funded by a sales-tax increase. Officials say they are just starting their recruitment efforts, but sales-tax dollars are already being put to use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,458
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jul 3
|Hollie Hopkins
|76
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC