Orthodox Jewish MMA fighter shot dead in Florida home
An Orthodox mixed martial arts fighter was shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in Boca Raton, Florida on Monday, local media reported. According to WPBF News, Aaron Rajman, 25, was killed following an altercation with a number of suspects who had broken into his home.
