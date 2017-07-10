MMA fighter killed in West Boca home ...

MMA fighter killed in West Boca home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon Aaron Rajman, 25, died after a shooting on the 22700 block of SW 65th Terrace in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood. "This was a special young man who had a heart of gold," said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet of the Chabad of West Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) 2 hr NYC Drake 15
Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16) 23 hr joelsavitch 8
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jul 6 YO VINNIE 1,458
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jul 3 Hollie Hopkins 76
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 27 BECHT is a rodent 150
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 35
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC