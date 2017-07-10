MMA fighter killed in West Boca home invasion

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon Aaron Rajman, 25, died after a shooting on the 22700 block of SW 65th Terrace in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood. "This was a special young man who had a heart of gold," said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet of the Chabad of West Boca Raton.

