Meet the 'Fourth of July Guy'

Meet the 'Fourth of July Guy'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WPTV Local News

For the past several years, Angelo Sands has covered his Boca Raton yard in miniature American flags. This year was no different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 6 hr YO VINNIE 1,458
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jul 3 Hollie Hopkins 76
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 27 BECHT is a rodent 151
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC