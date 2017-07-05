Fedele: A hospital turnaround king lo...

Fedele: A hospital turnaround king looks ahead

Jerry J. Fedele President/CEO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Age: 64 Birthplace: Greensburg, Pennsylvania Residence: Boca Raton When Jerry Fedele arrived as CEO at then-Boca Raton Community Hospital in 2008, he found a facility hemorrhaging $120 million a year and suffering from a weak identity in the South Florida health care ... (more)

