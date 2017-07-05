Fedele: A hospital turnaround king looks ahead
Jerry J. Fedele President/CEO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Age: 64 Birthplace: Greensburg, Pennsylvania Residence: Boca Raton When Jerry Fedele arrived as CEO at then-Boca Raton Community Hospital in 2008, he found a facility hemorrhaging $120 million a year and suffering from a weak identity in the South Florida health care ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,457
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Hollie Hopkins
|76
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC