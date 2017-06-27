Young local musicians win state awards

Two area students were recognized for their musical talents with cash awards at the Florida Federation of Music 80th Annual Junior Convention, held recently at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Ansley Green, who was named Outstanding Violist, received $600, and McKayla Ro, who won Junior III-B Piano Concerto event, received $700.

