West Boynton neighborhood becomes fir...

West Boynton neighborhood becomes first in county to join orchid revival effort

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A team of orchid biologists from the Fairchild Tropical Gardens visited the Tivoli Lakes community in Boynton Beach on Friday, June 9, to bring the Million Orchid Project to the neighborhood. A team of orchid biologists from the Fairchild Tropical Gardens visited the Tivoli Lakes community in Boynton Beach on Friday, June 9, to bring the Million Orchid Project to the neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) 7 hr There IS a God 6
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 9 hr YO VINNIE 1,445
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 9 Anonymous 72
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 6 No Mo Crow 35
Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo... Jun 3 Chitown Lady 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC