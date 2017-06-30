West Boca Fireworks Planned For Sunset Cove Amphitheater In South County Regional Park

West Boca Community Council and the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department presents: The 10th Annual 4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, west of Boca Raton! This FREE family fun event will have a kids fun zone, concessions on site, a welcome booth and interactive prize wheel, live music by Gypsy Lane and fireworks! ---------------------------------------- FREE UBER -------------------------------------- Use our Uber Promo Code 3095J for $20 off your first ride. Enter the code in your app, or just click here .

