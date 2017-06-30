West Boca Fireworks Planned For Sunset Cove Amphitheater In South County Regional Park
West Boca Community Council and the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department presents: The 10th Annual 4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, west of Boca Raton! This FREE family fun event will have a kids fun zone, concessions on site, a welcome booth and interactive prize wheel, live music by Gypsy Lane and fireworks! ---------------------------------------- FREE UBER -------------------------------------- Use our Uber Promo Code 3095J for $20 off your first ride. Enter the code in your app, or just click here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC