West Boca Fireworks Planned For Sunse...

West Boca Fireworks Planned For Sunset Cove Amphitheater In South County Regional Park

West Boca Community Council and the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department presents: The 10th Annual 4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, west of Boca Raton! This FREE family fun event will have a kids fun zone, concessions on site, a welcome booth and interactive prize wheel, live music by Gypsy Lane and fireworks! ---------------------------------------- FREE UBER -------------------------------------- Use our Uber Promo Code 3095J for $20 off your first ride. Enter the code in your app, or just click here .

