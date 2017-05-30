Validor Capital acquires Marwin
Validor Capital LLC, a Boca Raton, Florida based private equity investment firm, announced today that it has partnered with management to acquire The Marwin Company, Inc. , based in West Columbia, South Carolina. President Andy Davis, along with the entire Marwin management team, will continue to operate the Company consistent with its existing operating philosophy and strategic plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Thu
|YO VINNIE
|1,440
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|girlforguyfemale
|11
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|May 24
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 23
|Lucy
|71
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC