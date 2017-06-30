Vaishali Vasan Jailed After Hitting Man With Rolling Pin, Calling Him "Old Blind Bastard"
Boca Raton Vaishali Vasan remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following her arrest for battery on a victim over 65. The police report is short and sweet, apparently unlike Ms. Vasan who is being held without bond as of mid-day Friday.
