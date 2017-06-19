Trouble Or Sign of Health For Boca Ra...

Trouble Or Sign of Health For Boca Raton Regional Hospital? Exploring ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boca News Now

Is this completely innocuous or a sign of potential financial trouble for Boca Raton Regional Hospital? The hospital today announced it is potentially seeking a "strategic partnership with another healthcare provider." Officials at Boca Raton Regional Hospital today announced that it has embarked on a process to explore the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership with another healthcare provider - one that will accelerate and elevate the Hospital's position as a preeminent academic regional referral medical center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 3 hr Kristin Krumrey 74
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jun 15 YO VINNIE 1,448
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo... Jun 3 Chitown Lady 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 19 at 3:48PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC