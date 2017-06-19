Trouble Or Sign of Health For Boca Raton Regional Hospital? Exploring ...
Is this completely innocuous or a sign of potential financial trouble for Boca Raton Regional Hospital? The hospital today announced it is potentially seeking a "strategic partnership with another healthcare provider." Officials at Boca Raton Regional Hospital today announced that it has embarked on a process to explore the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership with another healthcare provider - one that will accelerate and elevate the Hospital's position as a preeminent academic regional referral medical center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Kristin Krumrey
|74
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jun 15
|YO VINNIE
|1,448
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC