The Wick Theatre Announces 2017-18 Season Auditions

The Wick Theatre recently announced its exciting 2017/2018 season. The Boca Raton theatre's fifth season opens with the modern classic The Drowsy Chaperone and then moves into three productions audiences have embraced as both film and stage productions including A Wonderful Life, based on the beloved Frank Capra film; Singin' in the Rain, the quintessential MGM movie musical and the classic, Brigadoon.

