Suzuki unveils new 350 hp model

Suzuki unveils new 350 hp model

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boating Industry

Suzuki Marine unveiled its all-new flagship DF350A V6 four-stroke in Boca Raton, Fla., last week at a gala global unveiling for boatbuilders and media. The all-new DF350A - described as "the ultimate four-stroke outboard" - features a wealth of new technology for Suzuki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
k3vr (Aug '08) 7 hr CDN 36
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 7 hr YO VINNIE 1,446
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Mon There IS a God 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 9 Anonymous 72
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo... Jun 3 Chitown Lady 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC