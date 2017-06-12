See outdoor concerts and movies screenings free in Boca this summer
You can jam to a Beatles tribute band or watch "Moana" under the night sky this summer in downtown Boca Raton. Mizner Park Amphitheater has once again launched its popular free concert and movie-screening series Summer in the City.
