See outdoor concerts and movies screenings free in Boca this summer

22 hrs ago

You can jam to a Beatles tribute band or watch "Moana" under the night sky this summer in downtown Boca Raton. Mizner Park Amphitheater has once again launched its popular free concert and movie-screening series Summer in the City.

