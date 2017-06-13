See fresh ice cream frozen before your eyes at shop soon-to-open in Boca
Fittingly themed on the periodic table of elements, you can see the chemistry behind ice cream-making at Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream , a Miami-based chain opening a shop in Boca Raton. The new shop, at the plaza on Yamato Road at Jog Road , opens Monday, with a grand opening planned in one to two weeks.
