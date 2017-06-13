See fresh ice cream frozen before you...

See fresh ice cream frozen before your eyes at shop soon-to-open in Boca

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Fittingly themed on the periodic table of elements, you can see the chemistry behind ice cream-making at Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream , a Miami-based chain opening a shop in Boca Raton. The new shop, at the plaza on Yamato Road at Jog Road , opens Monday, with a grand opening planned in one to two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 25 min YO VINNIE 1,447
k3vr (Aug '08) Tue CDN 36
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Mon There IS a God 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 9 Anonymous 72
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo... Jun 3 Chitown Lady 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC