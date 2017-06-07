Satanic request prompts Palm Beach County schools to restrict banners on fences
Last year, a Boca Raton Middle School teacher installed a Satanic pentagram in a public park in Boca Raton, spurring some parents to seek the instructor's removal. At around the same time, an atheism activist sought to place a banner advertising the Church of Satanology on a fence at Boca Raton High School.
