Rain compared to tropical storm, extreme drought erased
Water managers compared the volume of rain this week in South Florida to a tropical storm, forcing them to quickly shift gears from dry season conservation to emergency dispersal . "It's not typical that we go from a situation where we are trying to hang on to every drop of water that falls out of the sky to opening up everything with maximum discharges," said Tommy Strowd, director of operations for the Lake Worth Drainage District.
