Property appraiser highlights Boca's property growth as city budget looms
Part of Mizner Park was evacuated for about two hours Sunday as Boca Raton Police's bomb squad investigated a suspicious package left in the valet area of Lord & Taylor. Nirali Singh of Del Prado Elementary in Boca Raton turned to a crowdfunding site to raise money for six "Hokki stools," that help fidgety students concentrate.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,443
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|No Mo Crow
|35
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|girlforguyfemale
|11
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|May 24
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 23
|Lucy
|71
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
