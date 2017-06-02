POLICE: Ashley Alicea Left Dog, Cat T...

POLICE: Ashley Alicea Left Dog, Cat To Petrify And Die In Apartment

Friday Jun 2

Police in Boynton Beach have charged Ashely Alicea with multiple counts of animal cruelty after a dead dog was found in her toilet and a cat was also found dead. The cat, according to investigators, may have died after ingesting the remains of the dead dog.

Boca Raton, FL

