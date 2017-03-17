Palm Tran Celebrates Transit Driver Appreciation Day
On March 17, 2017 the hard-working bus operators in Palm Beach County were honored by Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes, managers, leaders and staff. Smiles, joy, and laughter filled buses as Palm Tran celebrated the national initiative, "Transit Driver Appreciation Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
