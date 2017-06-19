not So Fine: Boca's Sara Fine Charged...

not So Fine: Boca's Sara Fine Charged With Hiding Heroin In Bra

Monday Read more: Boca News Now

Boca Raton resident Sara Fine, 26, allegedly told Delray Beach Police that the only heroin in her possession was in her car. But police say Fine was hiding heroin in her bra - they found it as she was booked into jail.

