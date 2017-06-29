Neighbors hope Turnpike project consi...

Neighbors hope Turnpike project considers noise

People who drive the Turnpike, get ready for some big changes. The effort is on cut down those regular traffic jams we see throughout South Florida, but will that add noise in nearby neighborhoods? The plan is to expand the Florida Turnpike to five lanes each way, between Glades Road in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

