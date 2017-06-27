Mountain dogs found in deplorable con...

Mountain dogs found in deplorable conditions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

BOCA RATON, Fla.- Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton deals with tough cases of animal abuse. This case, they're calling one of the worst they've seen in the state because of the number of Great Pyrenees found living in deplorable conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) 22 hr BECHT is a rodent 151
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Mon YO VINNIE 1,454
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 22 MEGAN R 75
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC