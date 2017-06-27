Mountain dogs found in deplorable conditions
BOCA RATON, Fla.- Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton deals with tough cases of animal abuse. This case, they're calling one of the worst they've seen in the state because of the number of Great Pyrenees found living in deplorable conditions.
