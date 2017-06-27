More charging stations for electric c...

More charging stations for electric cars pop up across S. Fla.

Cities throughout the region continue to invest public money into the technology with the hope of cutting down on gas emissions. Boca Raton is the latest city to contribute to the cause after it added the three charging stations Tuesday.

