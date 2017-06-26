Matt Spritz Enters Race for Florida House
Spritz, a Republican, will run for the District 89 seat with a positive, conservative vision of a vibrant economy and a prosperous future. Matt Spritz announced today that he has filed to become a candidate for the Florida House of Representatives in District 89. Spritz, a conservative Republican who resides in Boca Raton, is an attorney and recently served as a legislative aide in the Florida House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC