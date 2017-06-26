Matt Spritz Enters Race for Florida H...

Matt Spritz Enters Race for Florida House

Spritz, a Republican, will run for the District 89 seat with a positive, conservative vision of a vibrant economy and a prosperous future. Matt Spritz announced today that he has filed to become a candidate for the Florida House of Representatives in District 89. Spritz, a conservative Republican who resides in Boca Raton, is an attorney and recently served as a legislative aide in the Florida House of Representatives.

