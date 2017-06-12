Man pleads guilty in 2015 murder of F...

Man pleads guilty in 2015 murder of FAU student

One of the suspects facing charges in the 2015 shooting death of an Florida Atlantic University student has agreed to a plea deal. Court records indicate Adonis Gillis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree murder on May 22. He also pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery with a firearm.

