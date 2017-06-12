Man pleads guilty in 2015 murder of FAU student
One of the suspects facing charges in the 2015 shooting death of an Florida Atlantic University student has agreed to a plea deal. Court records indicate Adonis Gillis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree murder on May 22. He also pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery with a firearm.
