Just in: Boca bans swimming at all city beaches due to bacteria levels
No swimming at Boca Raton beaches, city officials said Wednesday shortly after the Florida Department of Health reported elevated bacteria levels . The city hopes full use of the beach will be restored between 24 and 48 hours, said city spokeswoman Chrissy Gibson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|valentinadigirolamo
|73
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,448
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Tue
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC