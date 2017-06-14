Just in: Boca bans swimming at all ci...

Just in: Boca bans swimming at all city beaches due to bacteria levels

No swimming at Boca Raton beaches, city officials said Wednesday shortly after the Florida Department of Health reported elevated bacteria levels . The city hopes full use of the beach will be restored between 24 and 48 hours, said city spokeswoman Chrissy Gibson.

