Healthy Tampa-based food delivery service to open shop in Boca Raton

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Residents of Boca Raton will soon have that option as Fitlife Foods, a Tampa-based food delivery service, will open its first Palm Beach County shop in Boca on June 22. Fitlife Foods offers healthy, pre-made meals - such as paleo chicken, red quinoa hash, chicken enchiladas and gluten-free chicken pizza supreme - that can be delivered to your home or picked up at the shop, at Glades Plaza on Glades Road just west of Town Center Mall. They offer dozens of recipes - breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks - that make it easier to meal prep for health-conscious locals.

