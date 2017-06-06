Fort Lauderdale approves loan for Sistrunk apartment building

A pre-dawn tornado warning for western Broward was in effect early Tuesday and expired at 5:30 a.m. Heavy storms caused flight delays as well at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A pre-dawn tornado warning for western Broward was in effect early Tuesday and expired at 5:30 a.m. Heavy storms caused flight delays as well at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.