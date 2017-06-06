Fort Lauderdale approves loan for Sistrunk apartment building
A pre-dawn tornado warning for western Broward was in effect early Tuesday and expired at 5:30 a.m. Heavy storms caused flight delays as well at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,443
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|No Mo Crow
|35
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|girlforguyfemale
|11
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|May 24
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 23
|Lucy
|71
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
