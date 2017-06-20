Florida's Turnpike to grow from 6 to ...

Florida's Turnpike to grow from 6 to 10 lanes, add express lanes in south PBC

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

As use of Florida's Turnpike grows, as will its lanes from six to 10 between Glades Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard with the addition of express lanes , residents of southwestern Palm Beach County learned Monday evening. The Alliance of Delray Beach, an association of residents west of Delray and Boca Raton, was presented the long-term plans to expand the Turnpike by Florida Department of Transportation officials at a meeting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 3 hr YO VINNIE 1,452
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 19 Kristin Krumrey 74
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo... Jun 3 Chitown Lady 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 22 at 5:06AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC