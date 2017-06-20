Florida's Turnpike to grow from 6 to 10 lanes, add express lanes in south PBC

As use of Florida's Turnpike grows, as will its lanes from six to 10 between Glades Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard with the addition of express lanes , residents of southwestern Palm Beach County learned Monday evening. The Alliance of Delray Beach, an association of residents west of Delray and Boca Raton, was presented the long-term plans to expand the Turnpike by Florida Department of Transportation officials at a meeting Monday.

