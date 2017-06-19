Flood insurance plans unite Rubio, Warren, but upset Fla. agents
Plans to fix the federal flood insurance program and curb rising costs that outraged consumers and threatened real estate markets have created strange political bedfellows like Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. But as reauthorization of the flood program faces a Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,450
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Kristin Krumrey
|74
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC