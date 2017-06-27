FAU Lifelong Learning program gets $4 million donation

A California philanthropist has donated $4 million to Florida Atlantic University 's Lifelong Learning Society, which offers classes, concerts and entertainment to South Florida's senior citizens. Bernard Osher, through his foundation, supports arts and education projects throughout the country, including 120 Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes, which will be the new name of FAU's Lifelong Learning Society.

