FAU Lifelong Learning program gets $4...

FAU Lifelong Learning program gets $4 million donation

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A California philanthropist has donated $4 million to Florida Atlantic University 's Lifelong Learning Society, which offers classes, concerts and entertainment to South Florida's senior citizens. Bernard Osher, through his foundation, supports arts and education projects throughout the country, including 120 Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes, which will be the new name of FAU's Lifelong Learning Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) 13 hr BECHT is a rodent 151
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Mon YO VINNIE 1,454
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 22 MEGAN R 75
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC