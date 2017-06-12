FAU football player arrested on battery charges
Florida Atlantic University wide receiver Kalib Woods is accused of beating two FAU students, breaking one of their jaws and causing internal bleeding to the other, according to a probable cause affidavit. The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 13 during a party at the Venue in suburban Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
