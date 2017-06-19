Dunedin may soon have a new permanent city manager
Former city manager Robert DiSpirito's forced resignation last year set in motion a nationwide search that at one point was stopped because the pool of applicants didn't produce candidates who were a good fit for the city. Interim city manager Doug Hutchens filled in, but he had no plans of staying permanently because he was close to retiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|MEGAN R
|75
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Thu
|YO VINNIE
|1,452
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC