Dunedin may soon have a new permanent...

Dunedin may soon have a new permanent city manager

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Former city manager Robert DiSpirito's forced resignation last year set in motion a nationwide search that at one point was stopped because the pool of applicants didn't produce candidates who were a good fit for the city. Interim city manager Doug Hutchens filled in, but he had no plans of staying permanently because he was close to retiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 20 hr MEGAN R 75
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,452
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo... Jun 3 Chitown Lady 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 23 at 2:49AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC