Dock Collapse Horror In Boca Sends 15 Into Water

18 hrs ago

At 4:20PM this afternoon multiple fire rescue units we dispatched to 1 Royal Palm Way in the Boca Bayou community for a 911 call reporting a dock collapse with 13-15 people in the water. The first arriving units found all persons out of the water and accounted for.

