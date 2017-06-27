Dock Collapse Horror In Boca Sends 15 Into Water
At 4:20PM this afternoon multiple fire rescue units we dispatched to 1 Royal Palm Way in the Boca Bayou community for a 911 call reporting a dock collapse with 13-15 people in the water. The first arriving units found all persons out of the water and accounted for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC