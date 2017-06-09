Delray's Alan Firestone Jailed, Alleg...

Delray's Alan Firestone Jailed, Allegedly Possessed Massive Child Porn Collection

Friday Jun 9

Alan Firestone of the 14000 block of Bonaire Drive remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following his arrest on 20 counts of possessing child pornography. The affidavit of probable cause is not yet available, however, court records show that Firestone made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

