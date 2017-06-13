Cringe-worthy amount of trash collected from Boca's shores put on display
But upon closer inspection, you'll notice the turtle is made from trash - all collected from the city's shorelines and mangroves. A sea turtle sculpture was created from trash collected from Boca Raton's beaches and placed on display at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|CDN
|36
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,446
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Mon
|There IS a God
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|72
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC