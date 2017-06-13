Cringe-worthy amount of trash collect...

Cringe-worthy amount of trash collected from Boca's shores put on display

14 hrs ago

But upon closer inspection, you'll notice the turtle is made from trash - all collected from the city's shorelines and mangroves. A sea turtle sculpture was created from trash collected from Boca Raton's beaches and placed on display at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.

