Crane collapses, hits power line; power restored in Delray
A crane buckled and collasped after hitting a power line near a construction site on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Delray Beach Fire Rescue reports. 2 p.m. UPDATE: Crews have restored power to customers near the 4300 block of South Congress Avenue, according the FPL tracker website.
