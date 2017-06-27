Cops say school treasurer dipped into funds, and shea s a city councilwoman to boot

Cops say school treasurer dipped into...

Cops say school treasurer dipped into funds, and she's a city councilwoman to boot

Read more: The Miami Herald

Lisa Rivera , the first Hispanic on the City Council of Greenacres in Palm Beach County, was quietly arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday and accused of stealing $23,085.85 from the school where she was treasurer. The second term councilwoman was booked into the county jail about 3 p.m. and was released an hour later on $10,000 bond.

