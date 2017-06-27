Cops say school treasurer dipped into funds, and shea s a city councilwoman to boot
Lisa Rivera , the first Hispanic on the City Council of Greenacres in Palm Beach County, was quietly arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday and accused of stealing $23,085.85 from the school where she was treasurer. The second term councilwoman was booked into the county jail about 3 p.m. and was released an hour later on $10,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC