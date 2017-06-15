Charges Dropped Against Boca's David Grimes, He Issues Statement
BocaNewsNow.com reported several weeks ago on the arrest of David Grimes by Boca Raton Police. The 48 year old was charged with false imprisonment of an adult; sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon; tampering with a witness, victim or informant; criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|valentinadigirolamo
|73
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,448
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Tue
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|Get help
|13
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC