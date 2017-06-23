Boynton Man Pleads Guilty To Filing F...

Boynton Man Pleads Guilty To Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns, Seeking $5.6 Million In Refunds

A Boynton Beach, Florida resident pleaded guilty to corruptly endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the internal revenue laws and theft of government funds, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division. According to documents filed with the court, from 2010 to 2015, David R. Andre, 41, filed fraudulent personal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service that sought more than $5.6 million in refunds to which he was not entitled.

