Boca RUDETONa Airplane Edition: This ...

Boca RUDETONa Airplane Edition: This Guy Yammered On His Phone On a Delta Flight Today

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Boca News Now

If the man shown above is your employee, you may want to think twice about trusting him with business secrets. The gentleman, flying Delta 2444 from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale this morning, spent nearly 15 minutes on a business call conducted over the plane's Gogo internet connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) 5 hr Tarah 150
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu MEGAN R 75
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,452
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC