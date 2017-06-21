Boca RUDETONa Airplane Edition: This Guy Yammered On His Phone On a Delta Flight Today
If the man shown above is your employee, you may want to think twice about trusting him with business secrets. The gentleman, flying Delta 2444 from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale this morning, spent nearly 15 minutes on a business call conducted over the plane's Gogo internet connection.
