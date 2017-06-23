Boca Resident Gregory Gerard Jailed On Stalking, Contempt of Court Charges

Gregory Gerard of St. Andrews Grand Circle in Boca Raton remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Friday morning following his arrest by Boca Raton Police on one count of aggravated stalking, four counts of contempt of court for violating a domestic protection injunction, and one count of burglary. While BocaNewsNow.com tends to abstain from publishing arrests relating to divorce or domestic situations, four counts of contempt of court, aggravated stalking and burglary rise to the level of attention, although we stress that charges are merely allegations.

