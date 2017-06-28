Boca Relish creates milkshake fundraiser after breast-feeding incident
A restaurant in Boca Raton is raising money for a breast-feeding education nonprofit on top of firing an employee and publicly apologizing following a confrontation between an employee and breast-feeding patron . Relish & More , at the Fifth Avenue Shoppes plaza on Federal Highway and Northwest 20th Street, will donate $5 for every "Milk & Cookies" shake sold at the eatery to La Leche League, a Deerfield Beach-based nonprofit that promotes breast-feeding education throughout the world, according to co-owner Desiree Tobin.
